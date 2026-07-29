On Friday July 24 - only hours after the price of Brent Crude hit $100/barrel for the first time in two months - Trump suddenly declared a 'pause' in his bombardment of Iran.



From that moment until yesterday (July 28), the US military refrained from bombing Iran, and the Iranian military refrained from striking U.S. military bases in West Asia.



Last night, however, as the war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump in Washington, Iran's military attacked a U.S. airbase in Jordan.

Hours later, the Saudi airforce and U.S. military launched deadly attacks against the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, which form part of the Iraqi national army.



Meanwhile, Iran and Yemen's Ansar Allah continue to block oil tankers in the Bab Al-Mandab and Hormuz Straits.

And the price of oil is soaring again.



In this report, I break breaks down all the latest developments in the escalating war between the Resistance and the Epstein regime.



