On April 17, after Donald Trump announced a ten-day ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran's Foreign Minister announced that Iran's military had reopened the Strait of Hormuz.



Then, Donald Trump declared that his illegal blockade of Iranian ports would remain in effect.



Hours later, Iran's military declared that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz again, and that it had done so in retaliation for Trump's blockade.



The world now stands on the precipice of economic disaster.

In our latest episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that the Trump and Netanyahu regimes are about to push the global economy over the cliff.