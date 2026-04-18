REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Rae Thurston's avatar
Rae Thurston
2h

You can burn “The Art of the Deal” now.

He’s cooked🇨🇦

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Ulysses Files's avatar
Ulysses Files
1h

Well, you can’t fix stupid, and Trump is the definition.

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