As previously reported, I gained access this week to a private conference held in Athens, Greece for the purpose of promoting deeper ties between Greece, Cyprus and the genocidal Israeli entity.



A dominant theme of the conference was that Israel, Greece and Cyprus must intensify their efforts to complete the India-Middle East- Europe Corridor (IMEC). IMEC is designed to counter China's Belt-and-Road Initiative.



In my fourth and final report from the conference, we focus on speeches given by heavyweights from the Israeli and Greek private sectors, including the Chairman of Israel Shipyards, the Chairman of Israel's Ports Authority, and the President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce.



As I explain, all of them ignored the elephant in the room, which is that, by seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has dealt a fatal blow to IMEC.