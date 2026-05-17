REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
2h

Hilarious that they invited you to this. Did they have food? I envision a bunch of rich guys eating Tiger filet or something.

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J Shannon's avatar
J Shannon
1h

Dimitri, this was an extremely interesting and important discussion that I have not heard anyone else deal with in any detail. If Iranian control of the strait of Hormuz continues, then Fujairah appears to be the only alternative way to bypass the strait. If Iran can successfully prevent Fujairah from being used as a key port for IMEC, it does seem that the entire IMEC project could be defeated. What worries me is that the 2 US (Zionist) negotiators Trump sent to Islamabad have been intimately involved in planning this project for years, and Israel has long wanted to benefit financially, from control of energy resources in the region, which would be extremely bad if it were brought to fruition.

The question of whether Netanyahu or Trump thought about the possibility that Iran could control the strain of Hormuz and the port of Fujairah and thereby defeat the IMEC project, is an interesting one.

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