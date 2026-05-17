Iran Deals a Fatal Blow to the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor
As previously reported, I gained access this week to a private conference held in Athens, Greece for the purpose of promoting deeper ties between Greece, Cyprus and the genocidal Israeli entity.
A dominant theme of the conference was that Israel, Greece and Cyprus must intensify their efforts to complete the India-Middle East- Europe Corridor (IMEC). IMEC is designed to counter China's Belt-and-Road Initiative.
In my fourth and final report from the conference, we focus on speeches given by heavyweights from the Israeli and Greek private sectors, including the Chairman of Israel Shipyards, the Chairman of Israel's Ports Authority, and the President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce.
As I explain, all of them ignored the elephant in the room, which is that, by seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has dealt a fatal blow to IMEC.
Hilarious that they invited you to this. Did they have food? I envision a bunch of rich guys eating Tiger filet or something.
Dimitri, this was an extremely interesting and important discussion that I have not heard anyone else deal with in any detail. If Iranian control of the strait of Hormuz continues, then Fujairah appears to be the only alternative way to bypass the strait. If Iran can successfully prevent Fujairah from being used as a key port for IMEC, it does seem that the entire IMEC project could be defeated. What worries me is that the 2 US (Zionist) negotiators Trump sent to Islamabad have been intimately involved in planning this project for years, and Israel has long wanted to benefit financially, from control of energy resources in the region, which would be extremely bad if it were brought to fruition.
The question of whether Netanyahu or Trump thought about the possibility that Iran could control the strain of Hormuz and the port of Fujairah and thereby defeat the IMEC project, is an interesting one.