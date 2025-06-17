Iran Has A Right To Defend Itself From Israel's Relentless Aggression w/ Craig Mokhiber
Former U.N. human rights lawyer says that, by attacking Iran, Israel has committed the supreme crime - the crime of aggression
Since Israel attacked Iran several days ago, the so-called “mainstream” discourse in the West has been chock full of proclamations that Israel has a “right to defend itself”.
But there have been few (if any) competent analyses of the lawfulness of Israel’s actions.
To examine the legality of Israel's attacks on Iran and Iran's response to those attacks, I spoke this week with former United Nations human rights lawyer, Craig Mokhiber.
Craig is a specialist in international human rights law, policy, and methodology.
On October 28, 2023, three weeks after Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza began, Craig stepped down as the director of the New York office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, four days before he was due to retire.
In his final letter to High Commissioner Volker Türk, Craig harshly criticized the organization's response to Israel’s war on Gaza, calling Israel's military intervention a "textbook genocide" and accusing the UN of failing to act.
You can watch and listen to our discussion here:
Israel has no right to exist. There are no innocent Israelis.
Dimitri - Regarding IAEA, something that's in line with Craig's statement about it in Dumbya's run-up to the unlawful invasion of Iraq:
Iran intelligence recently published a series of documents revealing covert coordination between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Israel, a collaboration designed to politicize the agency’s oversight of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. Among the documents are those implicating Merav Zafary-Odiz, Israel’s permanent representative to the IAEA from 2014 to 2016, as playing a pivotal role in advancing Tel Aviv’s position within the agency. According to the documents, she regularly criticized Iran’s cooperation during Board of Governors meetings and accused the previous IAEA chief, Yukiya Amano, of disseminating “inaccurate” information about Iran’s nuclear progress.
Further, Israeli-disinfected reporting from the BBC states:
Kelsey Davenport, director for non-proliferation policy at the US-based Arms Control Association, said Israel's prime minister "did not present any clear or compelling evidence that Iran was on the brink of weaponizing".
"Iran has been at a near-zero breakout for months," she told the BBC, referring to the time it would take Iran to acquire enough fissile material for one bomb if it chose to do so.
"Similarly, the assessment that Iran could develop a crude nuclear weapon within a few months is not new."
She said some of Iran's nuclear activities would be applicable to developing a bomb, but US intelligence agencies had assessed that Iran was not engaged in key weaponization work.