Since Israel attacked Iran several days ago, the so-called “mainstream” discourse in the West has been chock full of proclamations that Israel has a “right to defend itself”.

But there have been few (if any) competent analyses of the lawfulness of Israel’s actions.

To examine the legality of Israel's attacks on Iran and Iran's response to those attacks, I spoke this week with former United Nations human rights lawyer, Craig Mokhiber.

Craig is a specialist in international human rights law, policy, and methodology.

On October 28, 2023, three weeks after Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza began, Craig stepped down as the director of the New York office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, four days before he was due to retire.

In his final letter to High Commissioner Volker Türk, Craig harshly criticized the organization's response to Israel’s war on Gaza, calling Israel's military intervention a "textbook genocide" and accusing the UN of failing to act.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: