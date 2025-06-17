REASON2RESIST

Mariposa
2h

Israel has no right to exist. There are no innocent Israelis.

X K
4h

Dimitri - Regarding IAEA, something that's in line with Craig's statement about it in Dumbya's run-up to the unlawful invasion of Iraq:

Iran intelligence recently published a series of documents revealing covert coordination between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Israel, a collaboration designed to politicize the agency’s oversight of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. Among the documents are those implicating Merav Zafary-Odiz, Israel’s permanent representative to the IAEA from 2014 to 2016, as playing a pivotal role in advancing Tel Aviv’s position within the agency. According to the documents, she regularly criticized Iran’s cooperation during Board of Governors meetings and accused the previous IAEA chief, Yukiya Amano, of disseminating “inaccurate” information about Iran’s nuclear progress.

Further, Israeli-disinfected reporting from the BBC states:

Kelsey Davenport, director for non-proliferation policy at the US-based Arms Control Association, said Israel's prime minister "did not present any clear or compelling evidence that Iran was on the brink of weaponizing".

"Iran has been at a near-zero breakout for months," she told the BBC, referring to the time it would take Iran to acquire enough fissile material for one bomb if it chose to do so.

"Similarly, the assessment that Iran could develop a crude nuclear weapon within a few months is not new."

She said some of Iran's nuclear activities would be applicable to developing a bomb, but US intelligence agencies had assessed that Iran was not engaged in key weaponization work.

