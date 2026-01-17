This week, after appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, disgraced Iranian-Canadian politician Goldie Ghamari threatened Iranian professor Mohammad Marandi with death and dismemberment.



Today on Reason2Resist, I asked Professor Marandi whether Canadian law enforcement are investigating this violent lunatic.



Professor Marandi and I also discussed the rioting in Iran, the likelihood of another U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic, and Donald Trump's decision to appoint war criminals to his Gaza "Board of Peace".

