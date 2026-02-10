According to an Iranian lawmaker, the Trump regime has asked Iran’s government to allow U.S. forces to carry out two strikes on Iran.

Iran, says the lawmaker, categorically rejected Trump’s request.

Is Trump now looking for a face-saving way to avoid all-out war with Iran? And how will the deepening Epstein scandal affect Trump’s calculus?

To explore these questions, I spoke with Dr. Foad Izadi. Dr. Izadi is an associate professor at the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran.