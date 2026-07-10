My latest report from Mashhad, Iran:

As Iranians laid to rest their martyred Supreme Leader, Iran was locked in an existential war for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

This is a war that the West cannot win.

The manner in which vast numbers of Iranians responded to the funeral of Imam Khamenei is testimony to the immense challenges that the imperialist monsters confront.

Even as the Trump regime bombed their country, and despite the searing heat, tens of millions of Iranians took to the streets to mourn the killing of their Supreme Leader and to shout defiance at the aggressor.

This was quite possibly the largest funeral in recorded history. It was certainly the largest assembly of human beings that I have ever witnessed, and by a vast margin.

As I explain in this report, the last day of Imam Khamenei’s funeral, held in the holy city of Mashhad, left no doubt the Iranian people will never capitulate.

https://youtu.be/npmPPdyV0H4?si=3ZKPOtMTVS6YrrvV