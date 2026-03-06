Iran Rolls Out New Missiles As It Degrades U.S. Air Defences
Today on Reason2Resist:
As Iran and Hezbollah degrade Israel’s air defences, the IRGC rolls out new, more destructive missiles.
Meanwhile, Washington’s Arab vassals are feeling the economic pain.
And one other thing - U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has gone full Satan.
Russia shouldn’t sell oil to the traitor india because they are traitors to Iran. Moreover, Iran should continue the war on us and the genocidal criminals on occupied Palestine and allow the many countries to have food shortages just like what the criminal countries did to Palestine.
Let them all starve.
