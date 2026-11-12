REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Ms. Trichome's avatar
Ms. Trichome
6hEdited

Why is Iran in the NPT, they have no nukes. Why isn't Israel in the NPT they have nukes. We need to remove the nukes from Israel ASAP. They want to blow the world up.

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sisuforpeace's avatar
sisuforpeace
6hEdited

I consider the UN absolutely irrelevant when it comes to peace and security in the world.

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