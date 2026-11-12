Today, Iran's powerful Assembly of Experts, which appoints and supervises Iran's Supreme Leader, issued a statement calling on Iran's government to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



The Assembly of Experts also warned against any concessions to the Trump regime and urged Iran's Supreme Leader to assert more control over Iran's economy, which is under assault from the West.



In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that Iran's leadership appears to have decided to develop a nuclear weapons arsenal, and that it might have done so already.



I also discuss today's news that Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has resigned.



Finally, I review the latest developments in the Saudi-Yemen war, the Strait of Hormuz and the United Nations.