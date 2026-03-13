Today, in my latest update on the Iran war, I examine mounting evidence that U.S. and Israeli air defences are nearing a state of collapse.

Iranian and Lebanese missile forces are exploiting their enemies’ vulnerabilities with ruthless efficiency.

Meanwhile, the genocidal colonists are fleeing West Asia.

I also discuss pro-government demonstrations in Iran, the first speech of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, and a new poll showing that a majority of Americans believe that Trump launched this war to distract voters from the Epstein scandal.

Predictably, at the very moment when that poll was released, the genocidal Netanyahu regime announced that it will not prosecute Israeli solders who were caught on camera raping a Palestinian detainee.