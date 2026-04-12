U.S. Vice-President JD Vance just announced that the Trump regime's negotiations with Iran had ended with no deal.

According to Vance, Iran decided not to accept Trump's "best and final offer".



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine Vance's statements about the negotiations, and I discuss whether they are truly over.



I also share footage of my visit on April 11 to the Lebanese city of Nabatieh, which lies about 10 kilometres from the Israeli border.

On April 10, Israel's genocide forces massacred 13 state security officials in Nabatieh.



On April 12, a mass funeral was held in the Lebanese coastal city of Saida to honour the 13 martyrs . I attended the funeral and, in this episode, I share footage of the angry worshippers.

During their funeral, four loud explosions occurred nearby, in an obvious (and unsuccesful) attempt by Israel’s genocide forces to intimidate the worshippers.