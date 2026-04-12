REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
2h

How I LOATHE israel...

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Dayne's avatar
Dayne
8m

Your VPN provider has been compromised. Suggest using Tailscale. It protects from “man in the middle” attacks.

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