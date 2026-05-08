REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
2h

Didn't that Turd Trump declare the war was over? Every minute he changes his mind - senility at work. This is like a never-ending nightmare...

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Christian's avatar
Christian
2h

You are an atheist. No one cares what you think.

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