In the early hours of May 8, the U.S. Navy reportedly attacked two civilian Iranian vessels in or near the Strait of Hormuz.



The Iranian military responded by launching what U.S. officials described as an "intense" missile and drone attack on U.S. destroyers.



Although Trump claimed that the destroyers suffered no harm, Iran's military insisted that a U.S. destroyer sustained "significant damage".



At around the same time as these dramatic events unfolded, Iranian ports were struck in the south of the country, and Tehran's air defences systems were activated.



Today, I spoke with Iranian journalist Alireza Akbari of Press TV about what is actually happening in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

Alireza is currently in Tehran. He accompanied me during my trip across Iran in March of this year.