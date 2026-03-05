REASON2RESIST

Vera Gottlieb
5h

How much longer is it going to be tolerated to be in THE CLUTCHES of UGLY israel???

Paul Repstock
3h

A good video and analysis.

I don't understand why Iran has not destroyed Israel's electric generators or at least the natural gas system feeding that?

