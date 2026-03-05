Iran War: 'It is so much worse than you thought'
On March 3, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren emerged from a classified briefing on the Iran war and promptly declared "it is so much worse than you thought."
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I explain why Senator Warren is right. The first five days of the Trump-Netanyahu war on Iran have been an unmitigated catastrophe for the United States and Israel.
Moreover, the impacts of this war could get much, much worse.
How much longer is it going to be tolerated to be in THE CLUTCHES of UGLY israel???
A good video and analysis.
I don't understand why Iran has not destroyed Israel's electric generators or at least the natural gas system feeding that?