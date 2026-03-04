On the fourth day of Iran’s 'Operation True Promise 4', the Iranian military and its allies in West Asia pursued a punishing, multi-front war against the U.S., Israel and Washington's Arab proxies.



I spoke yesterday with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about Hezbollah's re-entry into the war, the stance of the Lebanese government, unrest in Bahrain, Iraq and Pakistan, and Iranian missile attacks on the genocidal Israeli entity.

By all indications, the Trump and Netanyahu regimes have destablized West Asia and unleashed forces they’re unable to control.