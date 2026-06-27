REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
4h

It's hysterical that LIL MARCO NARCO BUBBLES RUBIO, and his Iz-ra-HELLi Masters, BELIEVE that we are stoooooooopid!

Riiiiiight!.....the minute that Hezbollah is disarmed, we ALL KNOW wtf will happen.......

a MASSACRE!!

I don't know why it is, that the Lebanese military doesn't 'take out' those in the <cough> 'government', that needs to be 'taken out'?!

Because, whatever the consequences/aftermath is, from those actions, it will be far....far.....FAR LESS than what WILL happen, once Satan's lil demons (Iz-ra-HELL) fully occupy Lebanon!!

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
7h

the behaviors of Aoun and Salam, the abrupt position changes… are very Epstien esque. The behavior of someone who’s being blackmailed, or threatened. I think Salam spent time in Boston at Harvard…who knows. there are plenty of pedo cults in Israel no help from Epstien needed… just… this is how blackmailed people behave. The Israelis have something on them, something big. Or maybe just standard threat of death to them and their fams which is Israeli default “diplomacy” setting.

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