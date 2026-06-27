Yesterday (June 26), Lebanon's puppet government entered into a 'framework agreement' with Israel which green-lights Israel's indefinite occupation of southern Lebanon.



In response to this news, masses of Lebanese took to the streets to condemn the government's betrayal of Lebanon's sovereignty.



Meanwhile, after the U.S. military attempted to establish a corridor in the Strait of Hormuz that is outside Iranian control, Iran's military fired upon two vessels that attempted to transit the Strait with its consent.



This precipitated an exchange of blows between the militaries of Iran and the United States. U.S. forces are repeortedly bombing Iran at this very moment.



In today’s episode of Rason2Resist, I take a closer look at the Lebanon-Israel agreement, the escalatory actions of the Trump regime, and the prospects for a complete collapse of the negotiations between Iran and the United States.