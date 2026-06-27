Iran War Update: Lebanon Consents to Occupation, Iran Trades Blows with the U.S.
Yesterday (June 26), Lebanon's puppet government entered into a 'framework agreement' with Israel which green-lights Israel's indefinite occupation of southern Lebanon.
In response to this news, masses of Lebanese took to the streets to condemn the government's betrayal of Lebanon's sovereignty.
Meanwhile, after the U.S. military attempted to establish a corridor in the Strait of Hormuz that is outside Iranian control, Iran's military fired upon two vessels that attempted to transit the Strait with its consent.
This precipitated an exchange of blows between the militaries of Iran and the United States. U.S. forces are repeortedly bombing Iran at this very moment.
In today’s episode of Rason2Resist, I take a closer look at the Lebanon-Israel agreement, the escalatory actions of the Trump regime, and the prospects for a complete collapse of the negotiations between Iran and the United States.
It's hysterical that LIL MARCO NARCO BUBBLES RUBIO, and his Iz-ra-HELLi Masters, BELIEVE that we are stoooooooopid!
Riiiiiight!.....the minute that Hezbollah is disarmed, we ALL KNOW wtf will happen.......
a MASSACRE!!
I don't know why it is, that the Lebanese military doesn't 'take out' those in the <cough> 'government', that needs to be 'taken out'?!
Because, whatever the consequences/aftermath is, from those actions, it will be far....far.....FAR LESS than what WILL happen, once Satan's lil demons (Iz-ra-HELL) fully occupy Lebanon!!
the behaviors of Aoun and Salam, the abrupt position changes… are very Epstien esque. The behavior of someone who’s being blackmailed, or threatened. I think Salam spent time in Boston at Harvard…who knows. there are plenty of pedo cults in Israel no help from Epstien needed… just… this is how blackmailed people behave. The Israelis have something on them, something big. Or maybe just standard threat of death to them and their fams which is Israeli default “diplomacy” setting.