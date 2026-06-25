A new poll by CBS News reveals massive American opposition to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.



In light of this and other polls, it is now clear that, unless Donald Trump obliges Israel to withdraw from Lebanon (which Israel refuses to do), Trump and the Republicans risk political suicide in the upcoming mid-term elections.



Meanwhile, Iran is pressing ahead with plans to charge fees in the Strait of Hormuz.



Marco Rubio insists that any fee regime would violate international law, but as I argue in the most recent episode of Reason2Resist, Iran has a credible legal basis to collect fees from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.