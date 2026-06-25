REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Ron Dee's avatar
Ron Dee
1h

As an American I'm ashamed of my occupied government that murders children en masse for an APARTHEID, GENOCIDAL, RACIST, ETHNO SUPREMACIST TERROR COUNTRY.

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
12m

Another outstanding post from REASON2RESIST backed by trusted credible sources. Dimitri Lascaris commentary should be shared worldwide, he has been there in person with reports from associates in the region. No other international news source has been as definitive as REASON2RESIST.

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