Iran War Update: Trump Has No Solution To The Strait Of Hormuz
Today on Reason2Resist’s latest livestream:
In the Strait of Hormuz, the impotence of the Epstein Regime has been exposed.
Today on Reason2Resist’s latest livestream:
In the Strait of Hormuz, the impotence of the Epstein Regime has been exposed.
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This man - Trump - is in absolutely NO POSITION to lead UGLY AMERICA or the world. So why does the West keep kissing is rear end???
Dimitri , how can Europeans with no Visa ,American Express etc cards , but with European bank accounts support you ??