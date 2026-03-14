REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
11h

This man - Trump - is in absolutely NO POSITION to lead UGLY AMERICA or the world. So why does the West keep kissing is rear end???

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paullonden's avatar
paullonden
5h

Dimitri , how can Europeans with no Visa ,American Express etc cards , but with European bank accounts support you ??

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