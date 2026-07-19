REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
9h

Just needs to be said (again): without exception the fighters opposing the Israeli/US machine have targeted only military sites. Iran, but also Hezbollah and Hamas....and something that struck me when I was in Abu Dhabi (2011): the Persian Gulf is a dead zone, no marine life at all, exactly because the salinity of the water is toxic to all living things...A metaphor, no?

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
7h

Ummm.....Dimitri???

How is it that you do not know that Argentina's Javier 'MILEI'......his FULL/REAL last name is.......

MILEIKOWSKY........

Gee.....what do ya know......SAME REAL LAST NAME as the demon in Iz-ra-HELL......'Benji'!

That's because......THEY ARE COUSINS!

In addition to Cyprus, the other country that the demon-cockroaches are fleeing to??........ARGENTINA!

And WHAT just happened in Colombia??

The Election was rigged/stolen by an Iz-ra-HELLi Puppet.

Thee only country left standing, NOT controlled by Iz-ra-HELL/USSA (United Satanic States of AmeriKa) IS.......BRAZIL!!

SIMPLE DOTS to CONNECT........

'Bibi' + Cousin Javier = the FIX is IN.......guess 'who' wins the soccer (football) final?!

I said this, WEEKS ago, when FIFA fucked with the Iranian Team.......'THEY' are giving it to Argentina...the fix is in!

Cyprus = Iz-ra-HELL 2.0

Argentina = Iz-ra-HELL 3.0

USSA = Iz-ra-HELL West

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