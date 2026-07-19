Iran Wreaks Havoc On U.S. Military Bases Across West Asia
This week, following massive Iranian attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan, the U.S. military was forced to admit that Iranian missile and drone strikes had killed and wounded U.S. military personnel.
As more and more information emerged, it became clear that U.S. military leaders were hiding the true extent of U.S. casualties.
In my latest Iran war update, I discuss how Iran’s missile and drone strikes are wreaking havoc at U.S. military bases across West Asia.
Just needs to be said (again): without exception the fighters opposing the Israeli/US machine have targeted only military sites. Iran, but also Hezbollah and Hamas....and something that struck me when I was in Abu Dhabi (2011): the Persian Gulf is a dead zone, no marine life at all, exactly because the salinity of the water is toxic to all living things...A metaphor, no?
Ummm.....Dimitri???
How is it that you do not know that Argentina's Javier 'MILEI'......his FULL/REAL last name is.......
MILEIKOWSKY........
Gee.....what do ya know......SAME REAL LAST NAME as the demon in Iz-ra-HELL......'Benji'!
That's because......THEY ARE COUSINS!
In addition to Cyprus, the other country that the demon-cockroaches are fleeing to??........ARGENTINA!
And WHAT just happened in Colombia??
The Election was rigged/stolen by an Iz-ra-HELLi Puppet.
Thee only country left standing, NOT controlled by Iz-ra-HELL/USSA (United Satanic States of AmeriKa) IS.......BRAZIL!!
SIMPLE DOTS to CONNECT........
'Bibi' + Cousin Javier = the FIX is IN.......guess 'who' wins the soccer (football) final?!
I said this, WEEKS ago, when FIFA fucked with the Iranian Team.......'THEY' are giving it to Argentina...the fix is in!
Cyprus = Iz-ra-HELL 2.0
Argentina = Iz-ra-HELL 3.0
USSA = Iz-ra-HELL West