This week, following massive Iranian attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan, the U.S. military was forced to admit that Iranian missile and drone strikes had killed and wounded U.S. military personnel.



As more and more information emerged, it became clear that U.S. military leaders were hiding the true extent of U.S. casualties.



In my latest Iran war update, I discuss how Iran’s missile and drone strikes are wreaking havoc at U.S. military bases across West Asia.