On June 16, 2025, Israel bombed the facilities of the Iranian state broadcaster.

The attack destroyed a broadcasting centre in northern Tehran, and killed and wounded numerous persons, including an Iranian journalist.

On June 24 - the day after Israel and Iran agreed to a fragile ceasefire - I spoke with an Iranian journalist who was at the broadcasting centre at the time of Israel's attack on June 16.

Her name is Elham Abedini. She's the host of an Iranian news program titled "The War Today".

According to Elham, employees of the state broadcaster anticipated that they might be targeted by Israel, but they refused to evacuate the broadcasting centre before it was attacked on June 16.

Elham also describes the mood in Iran following the ceasefire. She expressed her belief that Israel's war of aggression on Iran is not over.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: