Today, while I was working out on a treadmill at my gym in downtown Montreal, I noticed that local TV news outlets were reporting from a demonstration being held in front of the U.S. Consulate, which is situated near my gym.

The purpose of that demonstration was to express support for anti-government protests in Iran.

According to the local media, the people who were participating in the demonstration at the U.S. Consulate numbered in the “thousands”.

When I finished my workout, I walked over to the Consulate to see what was happening. When I arrived there, I found no more than 300 people chanting “Pahlavi” - the family name of the Shah.

I then began to interview protesters. Eventually, I found an organizer of the demonstration who was willing to be interviewed on camera. He and I had a 15-minute conversation during which I asked him about the Shah, Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and the efforts of the Trump regime to overthrow Iran’s government.

If I didn’t know any better, I would have said that this individual was a spokesperson for the genocidal Israeli regime.

You can watch and listen to his remarkable commentary here: