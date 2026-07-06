REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Andrew Brel's avatar
Andrew Brel
1h

Why was his son not there.

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
3h

Brilliant reporting Dimitri, great to see the Iranian's gathering in memory of the Supreme Leader.

Long live Iran, long live the resistance!

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