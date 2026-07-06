Today, I returned to the Grand Mosalla Mosque in Tehran to report on the third day of the seven-day program for the funeral for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader, Imam Ali Khamenei.

The throngs who gathered at this enormous Mosque complex were even larger than those I had observed on the previous day.

In addition, I took the opportunity today to interview mourners as they entered the Mosque complex. I asked them about their reasons for participating in the funeral and their views on the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

According to Axios, Donald Trump expressed surprise this week at the number of Iranians who are participating in the Supreme Leader’s funeral, and even suggested that their tears were “fake”.

I leave it to you to decide whether the grief of these mourners is genuine.

https://youtu.be/SW85EzapjMc?is=6lDIaPRif_AnCWQa