On May 4, 2025, while in Tehran, I visited the National Aerospace Park of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

I was accompanied on this visit by independent journalists from around the world.

Iran's National Aerospace Park houses numerous types of Iranian missiles and drones, including cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles, Shahed drones and an Israeli drone that was shot down by Iran's Aerospace Forces several years ago.

The facility also houses sophisticated mobile air defence and radar systems.

As the international media entourage toured the facility, Brigadier-General Ali Balali of the IRGC explained the capabilities of the various weapons and air defence systems housed at the facility.

The Brigadier-General also responded to questions from journalist Pepe Escobar and me about the Iranian government's vow to conduct a third missile strike on Israel, dubbed "True Promise III".

During my visit to the National Aerospace Park, I took the opportunity to interview Clare Daly, a former member of the European Parliament from Ireland who has been a passionate critic of EU foreign policy. Clare was a member of our entourage.

Our entourage also included Professor Glenn Diesen from Norway and Professor David Miller from the United Kingdom. Like Clare Daly, they too are outspoken critics of EU foreign policy. Professor Miller recently lost his position at a British university due to his condemnations of Israel.

In this report, Both Glenn and David speak with me about their impressions of Iran and the ways in which they believe Western governments should approach the Islamic Republic.