Today on Reason2Resist, I delivered my final report from Iran.



In my report, I discuss Trump's latest ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz and I explain why that ultimatum will accomplish nothing.

(Indeed, several hours after we published this report, Iran’s military announced that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz - in effect, Iran gave Trump the middle finger).

In my report, I also discuss the significance of the historic funeral for Iran's martyred Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The tens of millions of indignant Iranians who participated in the seven-day funeral have demolished the Western narrative about Iran.

The question now is: will Western regimes adapt their foreign policy to the reality of contemporary Iran, or will they continue to base their foreign policies on sophomoric fantasies about the Islamic Republic?



