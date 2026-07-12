REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
15h

another excellent report and analysis. and the beauty of the shrine…mindblowing. makes western xtian cathedrals/shrines seem “quaint” and “homespun” by comparison, not dissing, I love a cathedral and small churches xtian shrines as well, but wow. Iranians go All In. Breathtakingly beautiful.

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
20h

UGLY AMERICA and UGLY israel...coming to the realization they are biting off much more than they can chew.

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