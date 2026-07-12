Iran's Long And Arduous Road To Victory
Today on Reason2Resist, I delivered my final report from Iran.
In my report, I discuss Trump's latest ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz and I explain why that ultimatum will accomplish nothing.
(Indeed, several hours after we published this report, Iran’s military announced that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz - in effect, Iran gave Trump the middle finger).
In my report, I also discuss the significance of the historic funeral for Iran's martyred Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The tens of millions of indignant Iranians who participated in the seven-day funeral have demolished the Western narrative about Iran.
The question now is: will Western regimes adapt their foreign policy to the reality of contemporary Iran, or will they continue to base their foreign policies on sophomoric fantasies about the Islamic Republic?
another excellent report and analysis. and the beauty of the shrine…mindblowing. makes western xtian cathedrals/shrines seem “quaint” and “homespun” by comparison, not dissing, I love a cathedral and small churches xtian shrines as well, but wow. Iranians go All In. Breathtakingly beautiful.
UGLY AMERICA and UGLY israel...coming to the realization they are biting off much more than they can chew.