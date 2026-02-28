In the early hours of February 28, 2026, the Trump and Netanyahu regimes launched another war of aggression on Iran.



They did so despite credible reports that Iran had made important concessions in negotiations over its nuclear program.



Although Israel and the U.S. claimed in recent weeks that Iran is weaker than ever, the Iranian military swiftly retaliated to the U.S.-Israeli attacks with a broad assault on U.S. military bases throughout West Asia. Iran also pummelled Israel with wave after wave of ballistic missiles.



What has happened thus far, and where will this ultimately lead?



In this episode of R2R, I argue that this war of aggression may well be Israel's last.