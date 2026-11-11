REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
4h

The US is being governed by Israel and the rest of us are increasingly being twisted into what Israel wants. They buy politicians wherever they can.

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Helen Crowell's avatar
Helen Crowell
2h

You underestimate Iran’s resolve by saying economic warfare will weaken it and they will then be more suseptible to domination by the US. Poppycock! They have been preparing for all scenarios since the illegal Iraq invasion. Are you serious here??

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