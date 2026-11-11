Speculation is mounting that Trump will now focus on waging an economic war on Iran and will refrain from major combat operations against the Islamic Republic.



Those who promote this view fail to acknowledge that Iran, too, has a say in when the war ends and when it resumes.



Moreover, Iran has a powerful incentive to avoid a prolonged economic war by inflicting severe military and economic losses on the United States and forcing it to abandon its economic war as soon as possible. The longer the economic ‘asphyxiation’ of Iran continues, the more it is likely to weaken Iran and render it vulnerable to U.S. domination.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that these are the reasons for which Iran's Supreme Leader just ordered an end to 'no war, no peace'.



I also explain how the corrupt and compromised Democrats just saved the war criminal Pete Hegseth from impeachment.