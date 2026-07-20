Iran's Supreme Leader Says Trump's Signature Is "Worthless and Invalid" w/ Dr. Reza John Vedadi
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, just issued a scathing condemnation of Donald Trump, saying that Trump’s signature is “worthless and invalid”.
Indeed, the evidence is now overwhelming that the Trump regime is pathologically treacherous and agreement-incapable.
In such circumstances, is there any prospect for a return to negotiations between the Trump regime and Iran?
Today, I spoke with Dr. Reza John Vedadi, an Iranian researcher, activist and documentary film-maker who is based in Oman.
We discussed how the Trump-Netanyahu war on Iran has changed Iran’s domestic politics, and whether it will ever be possible again for the Iranian government to pursue a peace deal with the Trump regime.
Dmitri, thank you for your intelligence and integrity. It is refreshing! ❤️🙏🏻🇵🇸
Good to hear and learn from Dr. Vedadi.