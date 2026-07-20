REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Sugar Timpane's avatar
Sugar Timpane
11m

Dmitri, thank you for your intelligence and integrity. It is refreshing! ❤️🙏🏻🇵🇸

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
2h

Good to hear and learn from Dr. Vedadi.

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