In Australia, polls reveal a vast divide between the government's foreign policy and the attitudes of ordinary Australians.



Time and again, Australia's political elite pursues policies that are closely aligned with the dictates of Washington, but that hurt or offend a majority of the Australian people. (This is unquestionably true with respect to the Iran war, the genocide in Palestine and military spending.)



Why is this so?



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I explore this subject with Australian historian, Jeff Rich.



Jeff earned his PhD in history from Australian National University in 1993, then spent 33 years in government (mental health, education, social policy). In 2022, he left government to write and think full-time. He is now the host of an excellent YouTube program, The Burning Archive.