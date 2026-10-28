REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
4h

Australia is but an Anglo-murican Empire’s colony since it's a member of NATO 's Asian branch called AUKUS.

youtube.com/watch?v=ZWkGmw3xMTU

youtube.com/watch?v=FWrdQxmGlO8

***

Australia and Japan shall be used by the Anglo-murican Empire as proxy against China just like Ukraine against Russia:

youtube.com/watch?v=SvEBTV5V0TE

Reply
Share
Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
2hEdited

2nd comment: Thomas Karat's interview with NZ, single Mother who experienced what happens when you "dare" to challenge those in charge: Audio only & worth time.

https://karat.substack.com/p/how-governments-freeze-bank-accounts-f56?utm_source=publication-search

Her story is an example of what lengths a person will go to cling to her personal freedoms.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture