This week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Israel for an ‘historic’ visit. Speaking in the Israeli Knesset, Modi declared his undying love for the genocidal entity.

Not only is Israel presently committing genocide, but it’s now poised to renew its criminal war of aggression on Iran.

Like India, Iran is a member of BRICS.

Moreover, the Indian coast guard recently seized three tankers that it suspected of ‘smuggling’ Iranian petroleum products. China, the largest economy in BRICS, is the most important buyer of Iranian oil. It is partly for that reason that China is allied with Iran. So too is Russia, albeit for different reasons.

In light of these developmemts, does BRICS retain any hope of being a real alliance against Western imperialism?

Is BRICS dead?

To explore this question, I spoke today with John Helmer, the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia.