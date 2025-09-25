Is Canada Ready For A True Radical?
Author-activist Yves Engler is running to be leader of the NDP, but the party establishment is unlikely to treat him fairly
Yves wants to abolish billionaires, take Canada out of NATO, and hold Israel accountable. He aspires to democratize the economy. He demands that Canada shut down the tar sands, one of the world’s most environmentally destructive extractive projects.
Today, no member of Canada’s Parliament advocates for any of these policies - despite their appeal to broad segments of Canadian society.
Thus far, Yves’ leadership campaign has attracted considerable support from NDP members, particulary the NDP’s Socialist Caucus, but there are planty of signs that the party’s establishment, who are well to the right of the party’s base, is hostile to Yves’ candidacy.
On Reason2Resist, we ask Yves if Canada is ready for a true radical.
If Yves wants to get any traction at all he's going to have to temper those ideas, you cannot just pull the rug out from under a provinces largest income, you must work with the economy transitionally, you must understand how 90% of the population has been manipulated, and changing this will require decades of slow methodical nurturing, starting with capturing control of Canada's information space to allow for truths to come into the light.....
Every "radical" has to make the decision to either pursue reform within the political system or outside the political system. Yves has a well established career as a dissident voice and has been effective in that role . He should run if for no other reason than to air his views.
As a former long term supporter of the NDP I will be watching the race with a very critical eye. Unless issues like neoliberalism, imperialism, sovereignty, PR and others are front and center I will spend my time elsewhere.
All of Canada's parties suffer the neoliberal disease and it is going to be a tough nut to crack.
Canada is a long time colonized country and voters are politically illiterate and programmed for passivity-- much like our southern neighbors where the Republic is a colony of the Empire-- and paying one hell of a price for being so.