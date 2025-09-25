Author-activist Yves Engler is running to be leader of the NDP.



Yves wants to abolish billionaires, take Canada out of NATO, and hold Israel accountable. He aspires to democratize the economy. He demands that Canada shut down the tar sands, one of the world’s most environmentally destructive extractive projects.

Today, no member of Canada’s Parliament advocates for any of these policies - despite their appeal to broad segments of Canadian society.

Thus far, Yves’ leadership campaign has attracted considerable support from NDP members, particulary the NDP’s Socialist Caucus, but there are planty of signs that the party’s establishment, who are well to the right of the party’s base, is hostile to Yves’ candidacy.



On Reason2Resist, we ask Yves if Canada is ready for a true radical.

