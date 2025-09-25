REASON2RESIST

Bob Ramsay
6h

If Yves wants to get any traction at all he's going to have to temper those ideas, you cannot just pull the rug out from under a provinces largest income, you must work with the economy transitionally, you must understand how 90% of the population has been manipulated, and changing this will require decades of slow methodical nurturing, starting with capturing control of Canada's information space to allow for truths to come into the light.....

Robert Billyard
1h

Every "radical" has to make the decision to either pursue reform within the political system or outside the political system. Yves has a well established career as a dissident voice and has been effective in that role . He should run if for no other reason than to air his views.

As a former long term supporter of the NDP I will be watching the race with a very critical eye. Unless issues like neoliberalism, imperialism, sovereignty, PR and others are front and center I will spend my time elsewhere.

All of Canada's parties suffer the neoliberal disease and it is going to be a tough nut to crack.

Canada is a long time colonized country and voters are politically illiterate and programmed for passivity-- much like our southern neighbors where the Republic is a colony of the Empire-- and paying one hell of a price for being so.

