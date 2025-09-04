Is Israel Taking Over Cyprus?
A conversation with Cypriot member of the European Parliament, Fidias Panayiotou
Last week, while in Cyprus, I sat down for a broad-ranging discussion with a member of the European Parliament, Fidias Panayiotou.
Fidias is 25 years old. He sits as an independent MP. He was elected to the European Parliament in 2024. His campaign's success was due in large part to the wide following Fidias had acquired on YouTube: his YouTube channel currently has 2.7 million subscribers.
Among other things, Fidias and I discussed the huge influx of Israelis into Cyprus, the complicity of the Cypriot government in Israel's genocide, NATO's out-of-control military spending, and the future of the European Union.
In the course of the interview, I argued that both NATO and the EU are likely to disintegrate, due to the corruption, neoliberalism, militarism and moral bankruptcy of EU 'leaders'.
Dimitri, once again, time more than well spent with you and your guests. This one in particular - Powerful. Bold. Incisive. Necessary. And there is no other workable, effective prescription than rebellion.
One thing I find troubling, the naivete of Fidias Panayiotou. Can't blame him as an individual, it's his generation, and beyond. The scam has been perpetrated upon all of us. Some in the U.S. are beginning to catch on, but it is Russia and China and of course the Palestinians who have seen it for a l-o-n-g time. Maybe salvation for the world will come about through the BRIC nations, an alternative and a challenge to the American Empire and its acolytes?
I urge people to listen to this.