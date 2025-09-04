Last week, while in Cyprus, I sat down for a broad-ranging discussion with a member of the European Parliament, Fidias Panayiotou.

Fidias is 25 years old. He sits as an independent MP. He was elected to the European Parliament in 2024. His campaign's success was due in large part to the wide following Fidias had acquired on YouTube: his YouTube channel currently has 2.7 million subscribers.

Among other things, Fidias and I discussed the huge influx of Israelis into Cyprus, the complicity of the Cypriot government in Israel's genocide, NATO's out-of-control military spending, and the future of the European Union.

In the course of the interview, I argued that both NATO and the EU are likely to disintegrate, due to the corruption, neoliberalism, militarism and moral bankruptcy of EU 'leaders'.