Is Russia Helping Iran To Target The CIA? w/ John Helmer
The Trump regime is reeling from the impressive precision of Iranian strikes on CIA targets and U.S. military personnel in West Asia.
Iran's devastating attacks might be part of the reason that Trump has suspended the U.S. bombardment of the Islamic Republic.
Russian affairs expert John Helmer believes that, in a recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the two sides exchanged warnings about Ukrainian attacks on Russia and Iranian attacks on US military and intelligence bases.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, John and I discuss the relentless escalation of Washington’s wars on the Russian Federation and Iran.
We also discuss the newly released Hollywood blockbuster, The Odyssey. Spoiler alert: both John and I are boycotting the movie.
Interesting discussion one thought I would like to bring up as to why Putin is so reticent to do what it takes to finish off the modern day UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army)! It is two words Chabad Lubavitch a secret Jewish sect whose members include Russian Oligarchs, the Rabbi adviser to President Putin, Jared Kushner & Steve Witkoff all multi-millionaires. Before you call me a kook google Through the Eyes of Ania K, she co-wrote a book 'Covering Ukraine - The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes Of Ania K. Her AniaK44 site on Locals and Instagram she brings forward some very troubling thoughts and a video explaining in detail the depth Chabad Lubavitch has on controlling the Russian State. After watching her latest post I came away troubled as is she and it explains a lot about why Putin appears to take a chicken shit approach against Nazi Ukrainians...
Your premise may not be the first look according to the engaging parties, look further