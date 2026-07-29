REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
2h

Interesting discussion one thought I would like to bring up as to why Putin is so reticent to do what it takes to finish off the modern day UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army)! It is two words Chabad Lubavitch a secret Jewish sect whose members include Russian Oligarchs, the Rabbi adviser to President Putin, Jared Kushner & Steve Witkoff all multi-millionaires. Before you call me a kook google Through the Eyes of Ania K, she co-wrote a book 'Covering Ukraine - The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes Of Ania K. Her AniaK44 site on Locals and Instagram she brings forward some very troubling thoughts and a video explaining in detail the depth Chabad Lubavitch has on controlling the Russian State. After watching her latest post I came away troubled as is she and it explains a lot about why Putin appears to take a chicken shit approach against Nazi Ukrainians...

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Brian A Earley's avatar
Brian A Earley
4h

Your premise may not be the first look according to the engaging parties, look further

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