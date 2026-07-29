The Trump regime is reeling from the impressive precision of Iranian strikes on CIA targets and U.S. military personnel in West Asia.

Iran's devastating attacks might be part of the reason that Trump has suspended the U.S. bombardment of the Islamic Republic.



Russian affairs expert John Helmer believes that, in a recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the two sides exchanged warnings about Ukrainian attacks on Russia and Iranian attacks on US military and intelligence bases.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, John and I discuss the relentless escalation of Washington’s wars on the Russian Federation and Iran.



We also discuss the newly released Hollywood blockbuster, The Odyssey. Spoiler alert: both John and I are boycotting the movie.