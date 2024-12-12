On December 10, Syria's transitional government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced that Mohammed al-Bashir had been appointed as Syria's caretaker Prime Minister. Bashir is connected to HTS and is an expert in Sharia law.

HTS has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and other Western states. The CIA has offered a $10 million bounty for the capture of its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

Since HTS seized power last week, multiple reports have emerged of summary executions by militants of HTS, particularly in the area of Latakia. Meanwhile, Israel launched a massive bombing campaign in Syria and Israeli forces continued to advance into areas beyond the Golan Heights, which Israel illegally annexed decades ago.

So far, the forces of HTS have done nothing to stop Israel's attacks on Syria. HTS's leader has declared that the real enemy of Syria is not Israel but Iran.

To examine these developments, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Kervork Almassian. Almassian is an award-winning journalist and the host of Syriana Analysis, an independent political commentary channel. He is currently based in Germany, but is originally from Aleppo in Syria.

Their discussion can be watched here:

https://youtu.be/xODSVFmIfGQ?si=uvR09Mk3rJH3TsSB