Is the Biden Administration trying to set the world on fire?
Former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson says World War III has begun
Within the past week, Syria, Georgia and South Korea have been plunged into crisis.
Meanwhile, with the Biden administration's full support, Israel continues its genocide in Gaza and its relentless violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
In a conversation with Larry Johnson, I explored whether the Biden administration is seeking to provoke chaos before ceding power to the next Trump administration in January.
Larry Johnson is a former CIA officer. He was deputy director of the U.S. State Department Office of Counterterrorism from 1989 to 1993. Larry is also a co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, an organization of former U.S. intelligence professionals who are highly critical of U.S. foreign policy.
