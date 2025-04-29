On Reason2Resist's weekly livestream, we discussed Trump's surprising statement that food & medicine are urgently needed in Gaza.
We also discussed Israel's descent into chaos, the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, and the Canadian election.
RE: Explosions in Iran.......
If an 'explosion' was located in just ONE place.....an 'accident' would be believable.
But the video footage that *I* saw......there was shit burning/black thick smoke in THREE different locations.
So, OF COURSE, my first thought was......"The CIA/MOSSAD/MI6 is AT IT, AGAIN!".
There was a piece in Scheerpost yesterday titled "Iran Says Latest Round of Negotiations With US ‘Much More Serious Than Before’" (https://scheerpost.com/2025/04/28/iran-says-latest-round-of-negotiations-with-us-much-more-serious-than-before/#comment-115057). Thus far the two sides have sent working-level delegations to discuss the technical details of a potential nuclear deal, while separately from the technical talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff also engaged in negotiations. No mention of Rubio.
So the fact that Rubio isn't involved means this latest round of negotiations really is serious? And Israel must be going apeshit, seeing as Merav Ceren, Director for Israel and Iran at the NSC (National Security Council), formerly worked for the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Drop Site News has reported https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/trumps-nsc-director-israel-iran-formerly-worked-ministry-defense.
Imagine that all that schmoozing and manipulating and bribing and blackmailing and extorting (you know, the usual stuff that the Israelis/Zionists are up to) to secure "an unusual advantage in internal policy discussions just as the Israeli government has launched a new campaign to pressure the American government to start a war with Iran rather than continue with negotiations toward a nuclear deal" has come to naught for Netanyahu? His blood pressure must be at imminent stroke levels.