Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has spoken extensively about his desire to be remembered as a 'peacemaker' and the urgent need to end the war in Ukraine.

Despite Trump's rhetoric, however, the Ukraine war continues and there is no end in sight.

Even worse, Trump has blasted genocidal warnings at the Palestinian population of Gaza.

In such circumstances, should we take seriously Trump's claims to be a 'peacemaker'?

I spoke with Roger Waters about the sordid reality of Donald Trump.