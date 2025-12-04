Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan just completed a visit to Tehran, where he held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.



Western corporate media almost completely ignored their joint press conference, and with good reason: the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkey identified Israel as the greatest threat to stability in the region. They also talked about their desire to increase trade and cooperation between their two nations.



Neither of these sentiments will sit well with Western governments or their lapdogs in the corporate media.



To discuss what all of this means for the region, I speak with Dr. Foad Izadi, a professor of world politics at the University of Tehran.