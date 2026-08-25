Following Israel’s bombing last week of a Syrian airfield which was expected to house Turkish forces, there has been rampant speculation that Israel and Turkey are about to go to war.



But is that fear supported by the history of Turkey-Israel relations?



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with British investigative journalist, Vanessa Beeley, about the true agenda of the Turkish government and the realities of Turkey’s dealings with the genocidal Israeli entity.