REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
10h

Interesting question with interesting implications

Reply
Share
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
12h

I think the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement has to do with protecting/defending the e Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture