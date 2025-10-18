Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian-American scientist, writer, and activist. Her first novel, Mornings in Jenin, was translated into 32 languages and sold more than a million copies. The sales and reach of her debut novel made Susan the most widely read Palestinian author of all time.

On Reason2Resist, Susan joins me for a wide-ranging discussion about the future of the Palestinian cause, the Palestinians’ right to resist, Donald Trump’s latest threat to kill Palestinians, Israel’s least-discussed crimes, and the ‘moral injury’ that Israel has inflicted upon the world.