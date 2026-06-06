This morning, while I was reporting on-the-ground in south Lebanon, Israel murdered two senior officers of the Lebanese National Army.



The senior officers were Brigadier-General Wissam Sabra and Captain Elie Khoury.

Israel murdered them by drone-striking a vehicle in which they were travelling in south Lebanon, not far from my location at that time.

Israel’s extremely provocative attack came only two days after the Trump regime announced yet another ceasefire agreement covering Lebanon.

On the following day (yesterday), Lebanon’s collaborationist President Joseph Aoun gave an interview to Christiane Amanpour of CNN in which he blamed Iran - not Israel - for the suffering of Lebanon’s people.

Given Aoun’s subservience to Washington, why would Israel humiliate him now, by assassinating one of his generals?



In this report, from a hill overlooking the Lebanese city of Saida, I discuss Israel's possible motivation for killing the general and the likely consequences of Israel's latest act of murder.