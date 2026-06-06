REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
5h

When will the world realize that agreements "mediated by the Trump regime" means betrayal is imminent.

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
5h

I hope I live long enough to see UGLY israel get its well deserved comeuppance .

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