In the MAGA movement, there’s a civil war raging over U.S. support for Israel.



Led by the highly influential Tucker Carlson and Candace Owns, Israel’s critics in the MAGA movement are sharpening their attacks on the genocidal entity.

By all indications, those attacks are resonating with more and more people in the MAGA movement.

In addition, more questions are being raised about the true agenda of Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine recent commentary and interviews by Carlson and Owens and argue that Israel is losing the MAGA civil war.