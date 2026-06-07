On June 1, Israel's genocide forces severely damaged the Jabal Amel Hospital in Sour, Lebanon by bombing the hospital's parking lot. The attack killed at least four civilians and wounded more than one hundred.



The bombing of Jabal Amel is part of a broader war Israel is waging on Lebanon's medical system. According to the UN, Israel has killed 128 medical workers in Lebanon in just three months.



On June 5, I visited Sour and the Jabal Amel Hospital with Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV.

We then visited the old city of Sour, where displaced persons are seeking refuge from Israel's relentless attacks on this ancient city.

This is my report from Sour.