On March 14, hours before pro-Palestinian activists were scheduled to march in Toronto to commemorate Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), a Canadian court dismissed an application by Ontario's Attorney General for an injunction to prohibit the rally.



In dismissing this extraordinarily undemocratic application, the Court issued a stinging rebuke of the Attorney General.



In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I examine the Court's decision and explain why Canadian courts have been a reasonably fair venue for the adjudication of the rights of Palestinians and their supporters.



I also discuss recent revelations regarding Israeli interference in Canadian politics.