Israel Lobby Suffers Crushing Defeat in Canadian Court
On March 14, hours before pro-Palestinian activists were scheduled to march in Toronto to commemorate Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), a Canadian court dismissed an application by Ontario's Attorney General for an injunction to prohibit the rally.
In dismissing this extraordinarily undemocratic application, the Court issued a stinging rebuke of the Attorney General.
In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I examine the Court's decision and explain why Canadian courts have been a reasonably fair venue for the adjudication of the rights of Palestinians and their supporters.
I also discuss recent revelations regarding Israeli interference in Canadian politics.
The Jews may be "Yapping chihuahuas", but working collectively in an international swarm, they become a real drain on Canada's economy and sovereignty. I'm happy to hear of this Court's decision. But, it is unlikely to change the policies of the Canadian Parliament. The incentives to handle huge sums of money without oversight are simply too tempting?
QUESTION, Dimitri:
It baffle's me, why it is that NO ONE is using these BULLSHIT 'anti-semitism' <cough> 'laws' AGAINST these FAKE (NON SEMITIC) 'jews'?!?!?!
We don't even have to go into the whole FAKE 'JEWS' shit (how they are NOT SEMITES!!).
The PALESTINIAN PEOPLE ARE THE (ACTUAL) SEMITES!!!!
So, turn that so-called 'law' around, and charge these FAKE 'jews' with ANTI-SEMITISM!
WHY isn't this being done??
As it is said.....'USE THEIR OWN WEAPONS AGAINST THEM!!'.
BONUS QUESTION:
WHY is it that NO ONE is challenging these BOGUS, BULLSHIT, FAKE, NONSENSE 'hate' <cough> 'laws'????
There is NO SUCH THING as 'hate speech'!
There is NO SUCH THING as 'hate crime'!
WHAT is 'hate'??
WHAT is 'love', 'fear', 'sadness', 'happiness', and so on??
These are HUMAN EMOTIONS!!!!!!!
Is someone going to tell me that making HUMAN EMOTIONS a CRIME, is somehow fucking SANE??
If one makes 'hate', or ANY OTHER HUMAN EMOTION 'illegal', one has JUST MADE BEING HUMAN ILLEGAL!!
HOW are these so-called 'hate' <cough> 'laws' allowed to stand???
Dimitri......these Satanic Psychopaths that keep going to court, over this PEACEFUL Rally, year after year, and LOSING.......what is stopping these demons from throwing in some Agent Provocateur's in to these Peaceful Rally's, to disrupt shit?? It's done here, in the USSA......ALL OF THE TIME!!!!
That 'Tom Curry' creep looks LIKE A DEMON!!!!!!
Were the horns, growing out of his head, and the BLOOD dripping from IT'S mouth, photoshopped out?? LOLOL