When Israel launched its criminal war of aggression on Iran, it placed the occupied West Bank under total lock-down.

This lock-down followed months of unrelenting attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers, as well as Israel’s wholsesale destruction of West Bank refugee camps.

To examine current conditions in the West Bank, I spoke with Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh, who resides in the ghetto of Bethlehem.

Dr. Qumsiyeh is a Palestinian scientist and author, founder and director of the Palestine Museum of Natural History and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability.

After serving on the faculties of the University of Tennessee, Duke University and Yale University, he now researches and teaches at Bethlehem University in occupied Palestine.

You can watch and listen to our conversation here: