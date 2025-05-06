In my third report from Tehran, I discuss today’s strikes by the genocidal Israeli military on Yemen.

Israel’s latest savagery against the Yemeni people was precipitated by a Yemeni missile attack on Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. That attack occurred this past Sunday.

Although the attack by Ansar Allah caused no serious injuries, it did persuade numerous international airlines to halt flights to Tel Aviv.

Ansar Allah has declared repeatedly that it will stop its attacks on Israel and Red Sea ships that serve Israel if Israel stops its genocide against Palestinians.

Israel responded to the attack on Ben Gurion by vowing to strike both Yemen and Iran, which it blamed for the attack by Ansar Allah. Yet, despite Israel’s claim that it effectively destroyed Iran’s air defences in October of last year, Israel did not strike Iran today.

After discussing the latest round of hostilities between Ansar Allah and Israel’s genocidal regime, I talk about yesterday’s awards ceremony at the Sobh Media Festival in Tehran.

At that ceremony, which I attended, a music video made in Gaza and called “Palestinians” received the award for Best Music Video. The festival also honoured Palestinian journalist Ahmed Sahmoud. Ahmed managed to escape Gaza several months ago. When he received his award, he was moved to tears for the colleagues he has lost to Israel’s genocide machine.

After the Sobh Festival honoured Ahmed Sahmoud, it gave awards to several dignitaries who have a long and distinguished record of defending Palestinian human rights. Those dignitaries included George Galloway, former member of the British Parliament, and Mick Wallace from Ireland, a former member of the European Parliament.

I conclude this report with brief interviews of Professor David Miller from Britain, former member of European Parliament Clare Daly from Ireland, and Professor Glenn Diesen from Norway.