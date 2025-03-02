On March 1, 2025, the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement came to an end.

On that date, Israeli forces were required to begin their withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow strip of land on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Israel's genocidal regime now demands that Hamas continue to release Israeli prisoners of war while Israeli forces remain in the Philadelphi corridor.

In other words, Israel is treating yet another ceasefire agreement like toilet paper.

During Reason2Resist's weekly livestream, Rami Yahia and I discussed what all of this means for the future of the Gaza ceasefire.