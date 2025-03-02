Israel Treats Another Ceasefire Agreement Like Toilet Paper
Israel's refusal to withdraw from the Gaza-Egypt border is a flagrant violation of its ceasefire ceal with Hamas.
On March 1, 2025, the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement came to an end.
On that date, Israeli forces were required to begin their withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow strip of land on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.
Israel's genocidal regime now demands that Hamas continue to release Israeli prisoners of war while Israeli forces remain in the Philadelphi corridor.
In other words, Israel is treating yet another ceasefire agreement like toilet paper.
During Reason2Resist's weekly livestream, Rami Yahia and I discussed what all of this means for the future of the Gaza ceasefire.
I am 66 and so sick of Israel going back on it's agreements and flaunting international law to suit itself. Sadly, l don't think l can ever trust a Jew or Israeli again.