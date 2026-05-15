On May 12, I gained access to a private conference held in Athens, Greece for the purpose of promoting deeper ties between Israel, Greece and Cyprus.



The speakers at the conference included Oren Guter, a former captain in the Israeli navy who now heads the naval division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

IAI is the crown jewel of Israel's military-industrial complex.



In his presentation, Guter laid out Israel's dystopian plan for achieving full-spectrum dominance of the Eastern Mediterranean.



In this report, I analyze Israel's sinister plan and discusses the extreme dangers that it poses to Greece, Cyprus and other countries in the Mediterranean basin.

I also discuss Guter’s admission that Iran’s use of assymetric warfare has created challenges for the U.S. and Israeli militaries that they have not been able to solve thus far.