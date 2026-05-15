REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Kolokotronis's avatar
Kolokotronis
2m

💯 and both of their governments are complicit in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.

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Progressive Witch's avatar
Progressive Witch
22m

☭ 🌹🙏🌹☭ 🇮🇷IRAN = Freedom Fighters!🇮🇷🇮🇷 (USA / Israel = axis of EVIL‼️)

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