In the early morning of November 27, 2024, a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect.

The ceasefire halted (at least temporarily) Israel’s brutal war on the Lebanese people.

Hours before Israel agreed to the ceasefire, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman.

At the time of the interview, Marwa was situated in Beirut and Israel's airforce was bombing the city.

According to Marwa, the terms of the ceasefire constitute a defeat for Israel. When it launched a ground operation in south Lebanon, the Israeli regime's stated goal was to create a 'buffer zone' that would shield northern Israeli settlements from attack by resistance forces. The terms of the ceasefire fail to accomplish that goal.

Accordingly, the mayors of northern Israeli settlements, including Metula and Kiryat Shmona, have denounced the ceasefire as a "surrender deal".

The larger question is whether the ceasefire will bring a durable end to the fighting. According to Marwa, the war between Israel and Lebanon is far from over.