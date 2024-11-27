Israeli Mayors Denounce Lebanon Ceasefire As "Surrender Deal"
From Beirut, Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman says Israel's military failed in Lebanon
In the early morning of November 27, 2024, a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect.
The ceasefire halted (at least temporarily) Israel’s brutal war on the Lebanese people.
Hours before Israel agreed to the ceasefire, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman.
At the time of the interview, Marwa was situated in Beirut and Israel's airforce was bombing the city.
According to Marwa, the terms of the ceasefire constitute a defeat for Israel. When it launched a ground operation in south Lebanon, the Israeli regime's stated goal was to create a 'buffer zone' that would shield northern Israeli settlements from attack by resistance forces. The terms of the ceasefire fail to accomplish that goal.
Accordingly, the mayors of northern Israeli settlements, including Metula and Kiryat Shmona, have denounced the ceasefire as a "surrender deal".
The larger question is whether the ceasefire will bring a durable end to the fighting. According to Marwa, the war between Israel and Lebanon is far from over.
The GENOCIDAL ZIONIST WILL USE A FALSE FLAG OR SOME FLIMSY EXCUSE ( HAMAS TUNNELS)TO STAR BOMBING AGAIN. The ZIONIST GOVERNMENT AND THEIR CIVILIANS ARE BLOOD THIRSTY SAVAGES, killing at will for their CHERISHED GOD.
Imagine the Israeli flag without the Star of David and the two stripes that (it is said) represent Greater Israel from the Euphrates River to the Mediterrean Sea.
An all white flag to match their all white population where black and brown people are invisible.