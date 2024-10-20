In the past year, during my travels in Cyprus, I’ve noticed something different: Israelis seem to be everywhere.

I’m not the only one who has formed the impression that there's been a large influx of Israelis into Cyprus. So too have the Israeli media.

Last year, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an article entitled: The Second Israel? Israelis are streaming into Cyprus to buy anything in sight. According to Haaretz:

There has always been movement to the island, but in recent months, the trickle is becoming a flood.

Early Zionists coveted Cyprus

Few people in the region know that Zionists had designs on Cyprus long ago.

During the Third Zionist Congress in 1899, Zionist activist David Trietsch delivered a speech in which he declared:

Jews shouldn't seek refuge in lands favorable for European settlement, as they would encounter resistance in every such country. They also won't be able to efficiently settle in tropical regions. Given these conditions, Cyprus is the most suitable location for Jewish settlement. While the island isn't a magnet for European settlers, its climate is suitable for Europeans, and notably, it is in close proximity to Israel, serving as a gateway to it.

I first learned that Zionists coveted Cyprus from a lengthy, 2023 article in YNET, a major Israeli media organization. The article is titled Cyprus: From the lost Jewish colony to today’s Israeli settlement.

According to YNET, the Zionists’ idea was that the “Jewish state” would initially be established in Cyprus, and “once the situation in Eretz Israel clears up, all Jews from Cyprus would move to the promised land”.

The Israeli 'flood'

Last month (September 2024), I travelled to Cyprus to learn more about the large influx of Israelis. What I found were secretive, luxurious resorts that cater to and pamper affluent Israelis while their government inflicts a genocide on the Palestinian people. Based on my research, I compiled a report about the Israeli flood into Cyprus. You can watch and listen to my report here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NE_Rv8p4xdw