Israelis Looting Homes In South Lebanon
Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman describes what Israelis did to her family home in Khiam
The family home of Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman is situated in the town of Khiam, near the border with Occupied Palestine.
During last year’s war between the Lebanese resistance and Israel’s genocidal military, Israeli troops briefly commandeered her home.
After Lebanon and Israel entered into a ceasefire in November 2024, Marwa was able to return to her village and inspect her family home. She discovered scenes of devastation, looting and pillaging.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, Marwa recounts what she found upon her return to Khiam.
She and I also discuss Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Gaza and a stunning, recent interview of U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack.
The looting of Marwa Osman's village reminds me of what I read about how the Israeli Haganah looted Palestinian homes carpet, jewellery and furnish during the Nakba that ethnically cleansed 800,000 Palestinians from their land.
The book was "Loot: How Israel Stole Palestinian Property by Adam Raz (Verso Books)".
