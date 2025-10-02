The family home of Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman is situated in the town of Khiam, near the border with Occupied Palestine.

During last year’s war between the Lebanese resistance and Israel’s genocidal military, Israeli troops briefly commandeered her home.

After Lebanon and Israel entered into a ceasefire in November 2024, Marwa was able to return to her village and inspect her family home. She discovered scenes of devastation, looting and pillaging.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, Marwa recounts what she found upon her return to Khiam.

She and I also discuss Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Gaza and a stunning, recent interview of U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack.