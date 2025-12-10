Our latest on Reason2Resist:



I speak with Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV about Israel’s “unprecedented” mental health crisis, with one-third of Israeli soldiers facing psychological problems.



Laith and I also discuss the killing in Gaza of a notorious Palestinian collaborator, the Pope’s visit to Lebanon, the psychopathic behaviour of U.S. ‘diplomat’ Morgan Ortagus, and rising anger in Syria with Israel’s crimes against the Syrian people.

